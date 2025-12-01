Bank of Baroda Ends Registration For 2700+ Apprentice Post Today; Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Interested candidates can access the application link through the Bank’s official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in, and complete their application before the deadline Applicants are required to submit their forms through the BFSI Sector Skill Council portal at bfsissc.com

The Bank of Baroda (BoB) will close the online registration process for Apprentice posts on December 1, 2025. Interested candidates can access the application link through the Bank’s official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in, and complete their application before the deadline. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,700 apprentice vacancies across various locations.

Applicants are required to submit their forms through the BFSI Sector Skill Council portal at bfsissc.com, where the detailed application process has been made available.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Steps to Register

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the BFSI official website: bfsissc.com Click on the Apprentice link on the homepage Register yourself by providing the required details Fill in the application form Pay the applicable application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks on aggregate, as determined by the Bank. A 5% relaxation in the qualifying percentage will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD candidates. The final merit list will be prepared state-wise and category-wise.

The application fee for General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates is ₹800/- while the fee for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates is ₹400/-. The Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

With the deadline approaching, candidates are encouraged to complete the application process promptly to avoid last-minute issues.