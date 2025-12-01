NEET PG

2,119 Candidates Secure Seats in Gujarat NEET PG Round 1; Top Rankers Favour BJMC Ahmedabad

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has released the round 1 seat allotment results for Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2025, confirming that 2,119 NEET PG rank holders have secured seats in the first phase of admissions. The committee has also issued detailed guidelines for candidates to complete the admission process within the stipulated timeline.

Among the top performers, Anjali Kumari, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 25 and State Merit Rank 3, opted for MD Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy at BJ Medical College (BJMC), Ahmedabad. Most candidates within the top 10 ranks have chosen MD Radio Diagnosis and MD General Medicine, continuing the trend of high demand for clinical specialties.

BJMC Ahmedabad—ranked 45th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025—has emerged as the preferred institution for top-ranking candidates this year.

Gujarat NEET PG 2025: Admission Process and Key Dates

  • Fee Payment Deadline: Candidates allotted seats must complete the payment of fees by 3:30 pm on December 5. Fees can be deposited at any of the 34 designated Axis Bank branches.
  • Reporting to Help Centres: Allotted candidates must report to the designated help centre between December 2 and December 6 for document verification and completion of formalities.

The committee has also announced that 254 seats remain vacant after round 1, primarily due to non-conversion of seats. These vacancies are expected to be filled in the subsequent counselling rounds.

Further updates on round 2 counselling will be released by ACPPGMEC in due course. Candidates are advised to monitor official notifications closely.

