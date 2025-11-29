A Night of Excellence and Creativity: The Cambridge School Shines at End of Year Programme 2025

Summary The evening began with a warm welcome from the Principal, Mrs Sunita Chowdhary, whose keynote address set the tone for the celebration With the formal proceedings concluded, the audience eagerly awaited the performances that form the heart of the End of Year Fest

The Cambridge School hosted its much-anticipated End of Year Programme 2025 with great enthusiasm and pride, marking the culmination of yet another year of academic achievement, artistic expression, and holistic growth. The evening began with a warm welcome from the Principal, Mrs Sunita Chowdhary, whose keynote address set the tone for the celebration.

In her speech, Mrs Chowdhary highlighted how the school’s innovative curriculum and extensive range of co-curricular activities continue to empower students to excel both academically and personally. She emphasised that The Cambridge School’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded learners has led to consistent accomplishments year after year, across diverse fields.

Following her address, Mrs Chowdhary extended a heartfelt welcome to the Chief Guest of the evening, Dr Rosinka Chaudhuri, Director and Professor of Cultural Studies at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata. Dr Chaudhuri, a distinguished scholar and the author of the acclaimed book India's First Radicals: Young Bengal and the British Empire, offered the audience an inspiring and thought-provoking speech.

At the Principal’s request, Dr Chaudhuri then presented prizes and scholarships to this year’s meritorious students. The award ceremony, a moment of pride for students and parents alike, recognised academic excellence, dedication, and outstanding contributions across various domains.

With the formal proceedings concluded, the audience eagerly awaited the performances that form the heart of the End of Year Fest. The cultural showcase opened with ‘Nature’s Five Friends’, a vibrant dance-drama presented by the younger students. Through music, movement, and storytelling, the performance celebrated the harmony of the five elements—Space, Earth, Water, Fire, and Air—inviting viewers to appreciate the delicate balance that sustains the natural world.

Students from Classes Three to Seven then transported the audience to the enchanting realm of the Arabian Nights with ‘Alibaba and the Genie’s Fortune – A Tale of Miracles’. Blending the adventures of Alibaba and the Forty Thieves with the magical world of Aladdin and the Lamp, the play captivated the hall with its imaginative narrative, lively characters, electrifying dance sequences and a seamless fusion of two beloved tales.

The Senior School followed with a powerful stage adaptation of Rich Man, Poor Man, Beggar Man, Thief, a novel by the school’s director, Mr Sarojesh Mukerjee. Adapted by members of the faculty, the play portrayed the complex relationships among twelve lifelong friends bound by secrets, rivalries, and unresolved histories. The gripping storyline and mature performances left the audience deeply moved and reflective.

Bringing the evening to a joyous close, the A2 Level students presented a spirited medley of dance and songs. Their vibrant finale encapsulated the energy, creativity, and unity that define The Cambridge School’s learning community.