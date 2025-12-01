IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Awaited, Check Latest Details Here

Summary Once announced, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website, ibps.in The mains examination for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts was held on October 12, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet released the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025. Once announced, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website, ibps.in.

The mains examination for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts was held on October 12, 2025. The test consisted of both objective and descriptive sections, with a total duration of 190 minutes. The question paper was available in both English and Hindi. Only candidates who cleared the preliminary examination were eligible to appear for the mains.

To qualify in the main examination, candidates were required to secure the minimum cut-off marks in each of the three sections. Those who clear the mains will be shortlisted for the next stage—a Personality Test (self-report).

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies across participating banks.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in Click on the link titled “IBPS PO Mains Result 2025” on the homepage A login window will appear Enter your registration number, password, and captcha Click Submit to view your result Download and save the result page Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS portal for updates on the result announcement.