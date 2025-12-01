Karnataka TET

DSE, Karnataka To Issue KTET Admit Card 2025 Today; Know Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Dec 2025
17:39 PM

File Image

Summary
Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website of DSE Karnataka at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
The KARTET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025, in two shifts

The Department of School Education (DSE), Karnataka, will release the KTET Admit Card 2025 today for candidates appearing in the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website of DSE Karnataka at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

The KARTET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre, as it serves as a mandatory identity and verification document.

KTET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the KTET Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth
  4. Submit the details
  5. Download the admit card displayed on the screen
  6. Take a printout for use on the exam day

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2025: Exam Pattern Overview

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 will be conducted in two papers, designed to assess candidates for different teaching levels:

  • Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5
  • Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8

Each paper evaluates the candidate’s knowledge and aptitude relevant to the respective teaching level, ensuring they meet the required standards for school education in Karnataka.

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam venue, reporting time, and instructions, to avoid any last-minute issues.

Karnataka TET KTET Admit Card
