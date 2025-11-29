Masai and IIT Patna Launch India’s First Regional-Language AI–ML Course; Check Eligibility

Summary Masai, India’s leading outcome-driven EdTech platform, has launched its 4-month Applied AI and ML Essentials certification program in partnership with Vishlesan I Hub Foundation, IIT Patna. Announced on November 20, 2025, the initiative marks India’s first IIT-backed AI and ML course delivered in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil.

In a landmark step toward democratising advanced technology education, Masai, India’s leading outcome-driven EdTech platform, has launched its 4-month Applied AI and ML Essentials certification program in partnership with Vishlesan I Hub Foundation, IIT Patna. Announced on November 20, 2025, the initiative marks India’s first IIT-backed AI and ML course delivered in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil, opening doors for learners across regional India.

With the demand for AI and ML expertise surging nationwide, industries increasingly expect employees to work with generative AI tools and solve real-world business problems from day one. Studies show that 70% of enterprises consider AI and ML critical for achieving a competitive advantage, while 75% plan to utilise these technologies for improved decision-making, creating a widening gap between job requirements and the skilled talent needed.

Masai aims to bridge this divide by making high-quality AI education accessible to students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where language barriers often limit opportunities. Speaking about the program, Prateek Shukla, CEO & Co-Founder of Masai, highlighted how learners outside major metros face challenges even before engaging with technical content. Delivering the curriculum in regional languages, he said, “opens AI and ML education to a much wider group” and equips students with practical, job-ready skills shaped by current industry needs.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Sai Kiran Oruganti, CEO of Vishlesan I-Hub Foundation at IIT Patna, emphasised that regional-language delivery will create a more inclusive pipeline of AI talent. He noted that as industries invest heavily in AI, “there is a clear need for trained professionals who can work with these technologies from day one.”

The comprehensive curriculum begins with Python programming, data visualisation, and core ML concepts, progressing through regression, classification, clustering, model evaluation, and advanced modules including deep learning, neural networks, CNNs, RNNs, Transformers, reinforcement learning, and computer vision. Learners will also explore NLP, generative models, AutoML, MLOps, cloud deployment, and the ethical use of AI, woven throughout all modules.

Participants will undertake real-world projects such as customer segmentation, image classification, and text-based applications, building a strong portfolio to demonstrate their applied skills. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a certificate from Vishlesan I Hub IIT Patna.

Eligibility requires a minimum of Class 12 (or equivalent) and clearing a 60-minute qualifier test—no prior programming knowledge needed.

Enrolments are now open on the Masai platform, inviting aspiring learners across India to join the first cohort and step into the future of AI and machine learning.