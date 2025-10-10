SXC Kolkata Brings the Stage Alive with Khwaab 2025 — A Celebration of Theatrical Excellence

St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, once again set the stage ablaze with Khwaab 2025, a celebration of creativity and dramatic expression, organised by the Xaverian Theatrical Society.
Held on September 20, the event comprised three intensive acting workshops led by eminent theatre personalities — Dana Roy, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Chandan Sen — who collectively transformed the afternoon into a masterclass in the art of performance.

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, once again set the stage ablaze with Khwaab 2025, a celebration of creativity and dramatic expression, organised by the Xaverian Theatrical Society. Held on September 20, the event comprised three intensive acting workshops led by eminent theatre personalities — Dana Roy, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Chandan Sen — who collectively transformed the afternoon into a masterclass in the art of performance.

The event commenced with an inauguration ceremony graced by Vice Principal Professor Bertram Da Silva and Dr Farhat Bano, Dean of Arts, whose presence lent distinction to the occasion. Soon after, the first workshop began under the guidance of Dana Roy, who engaged students with dynamic exercises on voice modulation, pronunciation, and body movement. Laughter and energy filled the room as students explored expressive techniques through interactive warm-up activities and tongue twisters.

The momentum continued as Kharaj Mukherjee, acclaimed Bengali film and theatre actor, took the stage for the second session. Drawing from decades of experience, he shared personal anecdotes and lessons from his artistic journey, immersing participants in the heritage and emotion of theatre. His reflections left students deeply inspired by the discipline, dedication, and humility that acting demands.

The final session, conducted by Chandan Sen, introduced students to the nuances of method acting. Using the film Rain Man as a case study, Sen illustrated the psychological depth and character immersion that define great performances. His engaging storytelling and practical insights resonated with every aspiring thespian in the room.

As Khwaab 2025 drew to a close, the participants departed with renewed motivation and a deeper understanding of the craft. The event encapsulated the Xaverian Theatrical Society’s mission to nurture artistic excellence and cultivate a love for the performing arts among young minds.

With Khwaab 2025, St. Xavier’s College reaffirmed its legacy as a cultural and creative hub — a place where imagination takes form, stories find voice, and dreams step into the spotlight.

