NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Matrix: 200+ New Seats Added on Oct 13; Schedule Likely to Be Revised

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
14:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 250 new MBBS seats to the Round 3 seat matrix for the ongoing NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, October 13.
Candidates participating in Round 3 can check the updated seat details on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 250 new MBBS seats to the Round 3 seat matrix for the ongoing NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, October 13. Candidates participating in Round 3 can check the updated seat details on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the newly added seats have been incorporated into the existing Round 3 matrix, offering candidates more options for MBBS admissions.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has received information dated 10.10.2025 from the following institutes to ADD the following seats in the seat matrix of Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025,” the notice read.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET PG 2025 - SC Hearing Expected Date, Cancelled Results and Counselling Update
NEET PG 2025 - SC Hearing Expected Date, Cancelled Results and Counselling Update

Previously, MCC had extended the choice-filling deadline after the October 9 seat additions, allowing candidates to fill their preferences until October 13. However, with today’s seat matrix update, the Round 3 choice filling and locking schedule is expected to be extended again, as mentioned in the latest MCC notification.

The revised schedule of Choice Filling & Choice Locking for Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025 will be updated shortly,” stated the notice dated October 13.

Candidates are advised to review the revised seat matrix carefully and update their choices of preferred colleges and courses before locking their final selections.

NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9075 New MBBS Seats; Check State-Wise Seat Matrix Revision
NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9075 New MBBS Seats; Check State-Wise Seat Matrix Revision

In a related update, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also expanded the NEET UG 2025–26 seat matrix, adding 9,075 new MBBS seats across 812 medical colleges nationwide. With this addition, the total number of MBBS seats has increased from 1,17,750 in 2024–25 to 1,26,600 in 2025–26, significantly boosting admission opportunities for medical aspirants.

Read the official seat addition notice here.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
14:39 PM
NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) MCC Seat Matrix
Similar stories
bseb

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at secondary.biharboardonlin. . .

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Declares SBI CBO Result 2025 at sbi.bank.in; Check Merit List Her. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Counselling Schedule Released; Results Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh

MPESB To Begin Application For MP Police SI Recruitment 2025- Check Vacancy Details H. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
bseb

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at secondary.biharboardonlin. . .

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Declares SBI CBO Result 2025 at sbi.bank.in; Check Merit List Her. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Counselling Schedule Released; Results Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh

MPESB To Begin Application For MP Police SI Recruitment 2025- Check Vacancy Details H. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares Final Results for CDS (I) 2025; 365 Candidates Qualify for Defence Acad. . .

UGC NET

NTA Announces UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates; Registration Open Till November 7

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality