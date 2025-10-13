NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Matrix: 200+ New Seats Added on Oct 13; Schedule Likely to Be Revised

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 250 new MBBS seats to the Round 3 seat matrix for the ongoing NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, October 13. Candidates participating in Round 3 can check the updated seat details on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 250 new MBBS seats to the Round 3 seat matrix for the ongoing NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, October 13. Candidates participating in Round 3 can check the updated seat details on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the newly added seats have been incorporated into the existing Round 3 matrix, offering candidates more options for MBBS admissions.

“The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has received information dated 10.10.2025 from the following institutes to ADD the following seats in the seat matrix of Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025,” the notice read.

Previously, MCC had extended the choice-filling deadline after the October 9 seat additions, allowing candidates to fill their preferences until October 13. However, with today’s seat matrix update, the Round 3 choice filling and locking schedule is expected to be extended again, as mentioned in the latest MCC notification.

“The revised schedule of Choice Filling & Choice Locking for Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025 will be updated shortly,” stated the notice dated October 13.

Candidates are advised to review the revised seat matrix carefully and update their choices of preferred colleges and courses before locking their final selections.

In a related update, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also expanded the NEET UG 2025–26 seat matrix, adding 9,075 new MBBS seats across 812 medical colleges nationwide. With this addition, the total number of MBBS seats has increased from 1,17,750 in 2024–25 to 1,26,600 in 2025–26, significantly boosting admission opportunities for medical aspirants.

