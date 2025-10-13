MPESB To Begin Application For MP Police SI Recruitment 2025- Check Vacancy Details Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — esb.mp.gov.in This recruitment drive aims to fill 500+ Sub Inspector and Subedar posts across various categories in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is set to begin the application process for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Police from October 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — esb.mp.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 posts, including vacancies for Subedar and Sub Inspector positions across various departments.

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025. Candidates will also be able to make corrections to their submitted applications through the correction window, which opens on October 27 and will remain active until November 15, 2025.

The MP Police SI recruitment exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2026, in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. For the morning shift, candidates must report to the exam centre between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM, and for the afternoon shift, between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Starting date of online applications: October 27, 2025

Closing date of online applications: November 10, 2025

Application correction window opening date: October 27, 2025

Application correction window closing date: November 15, 2025

The recruitment will fill 28 vacancies for the post of Subedar, 95 for Sub Inspector (General Duty - Special Armed Forces), and 377 for Sub Inspector (General Duty - other than Special Armed Forces). The application fee has been fixed at ₹200 for General/Unreserved category candidates, and ₹100 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully once released on the website and ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria. Further details regarding the syllabus, exam pattern, and admit card release will also be made available on the MPESB portal.