Madhya Pradesh

MPESB To Begin Application For MP Police SI Recruitment 2025- Check Vacancy Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
15:10 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — esb.mp.gov.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill 500+ Sub Inspector and Subedar posts across various categories in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is set to begin the application process for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Police from October 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — esb.mp.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 posts, including vacancies for Subedar and Sub Inspector positions across various departments.

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025. Candidates will also be able to make corrections to their submitted applications through the correction window, which opens on October 27 and will remain active until November 15, 2025.

The MP Police SI recruitment exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2026, in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. For the morning shift, candidates must report to the exam centre between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM, and for the afternoon shift, between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Starting date of online applications: October 27, 2025

Closing date of online applications: November 10, 2025

Application correction window opening date: October 27, 2025

Application correction window closing date: November 15, 2025

The recruitment will fill 28 vacancies for the post of Subedar, 95 for Sub Inspector (General Duty - Special Armed Forces), and 377 for Sub Inspector (General Duty - other than Special Armed Forces). The application fee has been fixed at ₹200 for General/Unreserved category candidates, and ₹100 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully once released on the website and ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria. Further details regarding the syllabus, exam pattern, and admit card release will also be made available on the MPESB portal.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
15:11 PM
Madhya Pradesh madhya pradesh police Police recruitment MPESB
Similar stories
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares Final Results for CDS (I) 2025; 365 Candidates Qualify for Defence Acad. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Matrix: 200+ New Seats Added on Oct 13; Schedule Likely to Be Re. . .

UGC NET

NTA Announces UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates; Registration Open Till November 7

NEET counselling

Punjab NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Ends Today; 1% Quota for J&K Migrants Impl. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares Final Results for CDS (I) 2025; 365 Candidates Qualify for Defence Acad. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Matrix: 200+ New Seats Added on Oct 13; Schedule Likely to Be Re. . .

UGC NET

NTA Announces UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates; Registration Open Till November 7

NEET counselling

Punjab NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Ends Today; 1% Quota for J&K Migrants Impl. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Results Expected Soon for Over 3000 Vacancies- Know Key Updat. . .

School students

Ministry of Education Begins Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 with Nationwide Live Strea. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality