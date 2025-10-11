IIT Hyderabad

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Sign MoU to Boost Research in Food Tech and Digital Innovation

PTI
PTI
Posted on 11 Oct 2025
18:36 PM

IIT HYderabad

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Under the partnership, the institutions will jointly develop industry and government-funded projects, with intellectual property rights shared between them
The agreement was exchanged between Oberoi and IIT Hyderabad directors Sandeep Kumar Shukla and B S Murty

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) on Saturday said it has signed a research partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad to advance food technology and digital innovation.

The memorandum of understanding, signed on Friday in Hyderabad, will enable joint research projects, knowledge exchange and workforce development in food technology and related fields, NIFTEM-K said in a statement.

"These collaborations bridge the gap between food technology, digital innovation, and interdisciplinary research, creating new opportunities for students, researchers, and the industry," NIFTEM-K Director Harinder Singh Oberoi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was exchanged between Oberoi and IIT Hyderabad directors Sandeep Kumar Shukla and B S Murty.

Under the partnership, the institutions will jointly develop industry and government-funded projects, with intellectual property rights shared between them. The collaboration will also include workshops, training programmes and student internships.

The institutes plan to launch joint certificate programmes, subject to regulatory approvals, to develop industry-ready skills.

NIFTEM-K operates under India's Ministry of Food Processing Industries and has been designated as an institute of national importance.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Oct 2025
18:59 PM
IIT Hyderabad Food Technology National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management
Similar stories
Therapy

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Holds Art Therapy Session with Dr. Gauri Kumra

University of Sheffield

University of Sheffield, UK Opens Applications for MSc Financial Technology Starting . . .

St Xavier's College

SXC Kolkata Brings the Stage Alive with Khwaab 2025 — A Celebration of Theatrical E. . .

KIIT secures spot among world’s premier universities
KIIT University

Indian university from Odisha makes global mark in THE World Rankings 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Uttarakhand government

UKSSSC Cancels Graduate-Level Exam After Question Paper Leak; Fresh Test in Three Mon. . .

Representational Image
CMA

Start Early, Lead Faster: 10 Benefits of Choosing CMA After 12th to Boost Career Grow. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card at wbjeeb.nic.in, Exam on October 18

Therapy

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Holds Art Therapy Session with Dr. Gauri Kumra

IIT

First Batch Graduates from IIT-Guwahati’s School of Data Science and AI, Over 90% S. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

BSEB To Issue Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Today- Know Latest Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality