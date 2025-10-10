University of Sheffield, UK Opens Applications for MSc Financial Technology Starting September 2026; Details Here

Summary The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, is now accepting applications for its MSc in Financial Technology and Innovation programme, scheduled to begin in September 2026 To be eligible for admission, applicants must hold a three- or four-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognised institution

The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, is now accepting applications for its MSc in Financial Technology and Innovation programme, scheduled to begin in September 2026. The postgraduate course is open to graduates from all academic backgrounds and is designed for individuals aiming to pursue careers in finance, accounting, and emerging technology-driven roles.

As financial services across the globe continue to evolve through digital transformation, the programme aims to provide students with a strong foundation in both theoretical knowledge and practical skills essential for success in this dynamic industry. According to the University, students will receive hands-on training in tools and technologies such as Bloomberg databases, Python programming, and generative AI, enabling them to build critical analytical and technical expertise highly sought after by employers.

One of the key highlights of the programme is its emphasis on industry engagement. Students will attend guest lectures by leading industry professionals and will have the opportunity to undertake a dissertation project in collaboration with an external company, offering practical experience and networking opportunities.

The curriculum includes core modules such as:

Innovation in Finance and Accounting

Decentralised Finance and Blockchain

Python for Accounting and Finance

Ethical Challenges: Governance and Regulation

Principles of Data Analytics

Portfolio Management and Investment

Global Financial Markets and Institutions

Sustainable Finance

To be eligible for admission, applicants must hold a three- or four-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognised institution. In addition, they must demonstrate English language proficiency with an IELTS score of 6.5 overall (with at least 6.0 in each component), or an equivalent qualification accepted by the University.

The tuition fee for international students enrolling in 2026 is set at £35,840 per year.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the University of Sheffield’s official website for further details on the application process and course structure.