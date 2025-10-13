AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Counselling Schedule Released; Results Tomorrow

Posted on 13 Oct 2025
15:16 PM

File Image

Summary
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has published the revised schedule for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 round 2 counselling.
Earlier, the released AIAPGET 2025 round 2 allotment results were withheld due to non-compliance by a few participating institutes.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has published the revised schedule for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 round 2 counselling. As per the latest update, the choice filling window will open on October 13 at 3 PM, followed by choice locking at 5 PM on the same day.

Earlier, the AIAPGET 2025 round 2 allotment results were announced on October 9 but were withheld due to non-compliance by a few participating institutes during the round 1 reporting process. This caused many candidates to miss their chance to select category seats during round 2 choice filling.

According to the official notification, the AIAPGET 2025 round 2 revised seat allotment results will be declared on October 14, while candidates can report to their allotted colleges between October 15 and 24. The document verification process for joined candidates will be carried out by the counselling committee, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) on October 26 and 27.

Round 2 Revised Schedule

  • Choice-Filling: October 13 (until 11.55 PM)
  • Choice-Locking: October 13 (until 11.55 PM)
  • Seat Allotment Result: October 14
  • Institute Reporting: October 15 to October 24
  • Data Verification: October 26 and 27

Candidates can check their round 2 allotment results by visiting the official website - aaccc.gov.in. The AACCC has also informed that the revised schedule for the remaining rounds of PG counselling will be released soon.

The AIAPGET counselling process facilitates admission to PG AYUSH programmes, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy across AYUSH colleges, institutions, and deemed universities in India.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
15:17 PM
AIAPGET 2025 AACCC Counselling schedule
