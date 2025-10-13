UPSC Declares Final Results for CDS (I) 2025; 365 Candidates Qualify for Defence Academies

Summary Candidates who appeared for the written examination and subsequent SSB interviews can now access the merit list on the UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in The Commission clarified that the final selection has been made after the SSB interviews conducted by Army Headquarters, and that the verification of educational qualifications and date of birth is still underway

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS-I) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written examination and subsequent SSB interviews can now access the merit list on the UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.

According to the result notification, a total of 365 candidates have qualified for admission into prestigious defence academies, including:

The 160th (DE) Course at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun

The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala

The Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad (Pre-Flying Training Course)

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC CDS I 2025: Result Highlights

Written Exam Qualified: IMA: 2,560 candidates INA: 942 candidates AFA: 636 candidates

IMA: 2,560 candidates

INA: 942 candidates

AFA: 636 candidates

Final Qualified (Post SSB Interview): 365 candidates

The Commission clarified that the final selection has been made after the SSB interviews conducted by Army Headquarters, and that the verification of educational qualifications and date of birth is still underway. Therefore, all selected candidates are considered provisionally qualified until these verifications are complete.

Qualified candidates are required to submit original certificates of date of birth and educational qualification, along with self-attested copies, to the respective Army, Navy, or Air Force Headquarters, based on their first choice.

List of Top Three Rank Holders in UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2025

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

Chirag Gaur Arya Umesh Dharmati Satya Prakash Tiwari

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

Arya Umesh Dharmati Rehan Singh Dhaka S Lalith Adithyan

Air Force Academy

Rehan Singh Dhaka Akshat Atul Goyat

Candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website to download the complete merit list and check detailed instructions. Timely submission of required documents will be crucial for confirming their admission to the respective academies.