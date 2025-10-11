Therapy

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Holds Art Therapy Session with Dr. Gauri Kumra

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar recently hosted a unique and enriching session on Art Therapy conducted by Dr. Gauri Kumra, a noted gynaecologist, on Thursday. The interactive workshop offered students a creative platform to express emotions, understand the link between biology and behaviour, and explore the therapeutic power of colours.

The session began with an engaging activity where students were asked to draw their understanding of love, allowing them to put abstract emotions into visual form. This was followed by a thought-provoking discussion on the biological basis of the brain–behaviour connection, where Dr. Kumra highlighted the interplay between science and psychology.

Adding vibrancy to the morning, students then participated in a collective art activity where they splashed acrylic colours on canvas in three distinct layers, each dried in the sun to create a polychromatic kaleidoscope. The dynamic process symbolised layered emotions and unconscious thought patterns.

Later, Dr. Kumra carefully collected the drawings and canvases, outlining contours based on interpretable figures that emerged from the spontaneous art. In the final segment, she provided insightful interpretations of the artworks, explaining how unconscious desires and suppressed emotions often find expression through colours and shapes.

The workshop was not only creative but also deeply reflective, enabling students to discover how art can serve as a medium of self-expression and emotional release

