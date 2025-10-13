State Bank of India

State Bank of India Declares SBI CBO Result 2025 at sbi.bank.in; Check Merit List Here

Posted on 13 Oct 2025
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment Examination 2025 on Monday, October 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the merit list from the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,964 vacancies for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) across various SBI circles. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination are now eligible to appear for the interview round, which is the next phase in the selection process.

The online examination comprised two parts — an objective test carrying 120 marks and a descriptive test worth 50 marks. Candidates were assessed on subjects such as English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude.

SBI CBO Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official SBI website: sbi.bank.in
  2. Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage
  3. Select ‘Join SBI’ and then go to ‘Current Openings’
  4. Scroll to the ‘Recruitment of Circle Based Officers’ section
  5. Click on the merit list PDF link
  6. Check your roll number in the PDF
  7. Download and save a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SBI website for updates on interview schedules, call letters, and further instructions related to the final selection process.

SBI CBO Result 2025: Direct Link

