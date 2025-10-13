bseb

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
15:39 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any of the responses in the provisional answer key must submit their objections by the end of the day on the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com
The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance exam was conducted between August 26 and September 27, 2025, at various centres across Bihar

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the objection window for the D.El.Ed Answer Key 2025 today, October 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any of the responses in the provisional answer key must submit their objections by the end of the day on the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance exam was conducted between August 26 and September 27, 2025, at various centres across Bihar. The provisional answer key was released on October 11, and candidates were given three days to raise objections, if any.

BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objections

  1. Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the link titled “BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 Objection Window”
  3. Enter your registration details to log in
  4. Select the question and the answer you wish to challenge
  5. Upload supporting documents as proof
  6. Pay the objection fee, if applicable
  7. Click on Submit, and download a copy of the confirmation page
  8. Keep a hard copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to ensure that their objections are well-documented and submitted before the deadline. Once the objections are reviewed, the final answer key and results will be released based on the verified corrections.

Keep checking the BSEB official portal for updates on the result declaration and further admission procedures.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
15:40 PM
bseb DElEd Answer Key Bihar DElEd 2025
