Supreme Knowledge Foundation organises session on Future Prospects in Optometry

Summary Over 70 students from the department of Optometry participated in the session which helped them to enrich their knowledge regarding career aspects in Optometry (private industry, hospitals, academics, government jobs, independent practice and its laws and regulations under the government act) In the inaugural address, Prof Sarkar and Prof Biswas expressed their gratitude to Mukherjee for taking time from her busy schedule in order to enhance the knowledge of our students regarding the Future Career Prospects in Optometry

In order to enhance the knowledge of the students of the Department of Optometry, Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) organized a session on 'Future Prospects in Optometry' was conducted on 25th February 2025 from 1 pm at the SKF Seminar Hall. The resource person was Paula Mukherjee, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Optometry Confederation of India (OCI), Bengaluru.

Source: Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF)

Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal (SIMT) and Department Chair - CSE & IT studies and ECE, SKF, and Prof (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal (SKFGI) and Chief Administrative Officer, SKF greeted and felicitated the speaker. In the inaugural address, Prof Sarkar and Prof Biswas expressed their gratitude to Mukherjee for taking time from her busy schedule to enhance the knowledge of the students regarding the Future Career Prospects in Optometry.

Over 70 students from the Department of Optometry participated in the session, which helped them enrich their knowledge regarding career aspects in Optometry (private industry, hospitals, academics, government jobs, independent practice, and its laws and regulations under the government act). The session was informative and interactive. It helped the students clear their doubts and share their inhibitions regarding their future careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukherjee took some extra time to interact with the students to clarify their queries and also motivated them to participate in community services which the students really appreciated.

She also had a detailed conversation Principal, Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar and Prof Soumendra Nath Ghosh, HOD of Optometry regarding future collaborations of OCI with SKF so that the students are more exposed to community services and practical knowledge and industry connect.

The session provided valuable insights along with industrial and clinical knowledge in Optometry to the students which will be very fruitful for them in the future.

The Telegraph Online Edugraph served as the digital media partner for the event.