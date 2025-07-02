CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Out at cuet.nta.nic.in - Dropped Questions & Result Update

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the CUET UG 2025 final answer key from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the CUET UG 2025 final answer key from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. In a significant update, NTA has dropped 27 questions from the final answer key after reviewing objections raised by students.

With the release of this final answer key, the NTA is expected to declare the CUET UG 2025 result soon. The final answer key PDF has been made available for all subjects, allowing candidates to review their performance before the result announcement.

As per the official CUET UG 2025 marking scheme, candidates will earn five marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. The examination was conducted between May 13 and June 4, 2025, covering 37 subjects across 388 centres in India and 24 international centres. This year’s CUET UG was held for 13 languages and 23 domain-specific subjects, alongside a general aptitude test.

The provisional answer key and response sheets were previously released on June 17, and candidates were given the opportunity to challenge discrepancies till June 20. These objections were thoroughly reviewed by a panel of subject experts, following which the final answer key was prepared.

Candidates are advised to download the final answer key from the official website and stay updated on result announcements through the NTA’s official channels.