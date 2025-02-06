The Heritage School

Heritage School Students Enthrall Kolkata Book Fair with a Lively Quiz Extravaganza

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
15:56 PM

The Heritage School, Kolkata

Summary
The 48th Kolkata International Book Fair witnessed an engaging and intellectually stimulating event as students from The Heritage School brought their signature quiz culture to the literary extravaganza.
The 48th Kolkata International Book Fair witnessed an engaging and intellectually stimulating event as students from The Heritage School brought their signature quiz culture to the literary extravaganza. On February 4, young Heritans Rajveer Agarwal, Nirvan Dwary, and Neerh Phukan, accompanied by their teacher Kabir Chattopadhyay, captivated book lovers at The Heritage Book Stall with an exciting two-hour quiz contest.

Despite being a weekday, when footfall at the fair is usually slow, the Heritage team’s enthusiasm and well-crafted questions created a buzz. Covering a wide range of topics including literature, music, history, society, and art, the quiz encouraged participation from eager book lovers. Questions based on evergreen themes like East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan and Feluda vs Byomkesh added a nostalgic charm, while old Bengali classics played in the background to set the mood.

The students’ energy and resourcefulness ensured a lively atmosphere, as curious visitors stopped by to answer thought-provoking questions and engage in friendly discussions. The interactive session was further enlivened by a sweet incentive—chocolates for correct answers, making the event even more engaging for participants of all ages. Many stayed till the very end, thoroughly enjoying the experience.

As the event concluded, attendees congratulated the students on their sharp questions, efficient hosting, and infectious enthusiasm. The Heritage School’s presence at the Book Fair was a testament to its dedication to fostering a love for learning, proving once again that young minds are the torchbearers of knowledge and innovation.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
16:01 PM
The Heritage School International Kolkata Book Fair
