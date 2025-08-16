NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced, No Change in Ranks: NBEMS Issues Notice

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Aug 2025
11:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has announced a significant revision in the qualifying criteria for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025.
As per the latest notification, the minimum qualifying percentiles for all categories have been reduced by 19.863 percentile points.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has announced a significant revision in the qualifying criteria for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. As per the latest notification, the minimum qualifying percentiles for all categories have been reduced by 19.863 percentile points, following directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and in line with the Dental Council of India’s MDS Regulations.

With this revision, candidates from the General category, including Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), now require only 30.137 percentile to qualify, compared to the earlier 50 percentile. For General-Persons with Benchmark Disability (General-PwBD) candidates, the cut-off has been brought down to 25.137 percentile from the previous 45. Similarly, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), including PwBD candidates, will now qualify with a 20.137 percentile, down from the earlier 40 percentile.

The NEET MDS 2025 results were originally declared on May 15, 2025, and NBEMS has clarified that this percentile revision will not affect the published ranks. Candidature, however, remains provisional until candidates meet all eligibility requirements mentioned in the NEET MDS 2025 Information Bulletin, including Face ID or biometric verification wherever applicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is currently overseeing the NEET MDS 2025 counselling process. While NBEMS has not provided clarity on the impact of the revised cut-off on ongoing counselling or seat allotments, canidates have been advised to regularly monitor the MCC’s official portal at mcc.nic.in for any updates. For queries, candidates can reach NBEMS at 011-45593000 or use the Communication Web Portal.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 16 Aug 2025
11:21 AM
NEET MDS 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET 2025
Similar stories
DNB

DNB June 2025 Final Theory Result Out - NBEMS Announces Practical Exam Schedule

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Steps and Exam Updates

TNTET

TN TET 2025 Exam Postponed - Board Announces Revised Dates; Check All Updates

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Call Letter Released - Check Download Deadline and Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
DNB

DNB June 2025 Final Theory Result Out - NBEMS Announces Practical Exam Schedule

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Steps and Exam Updates

TNTET

TN TET 2025 Exam Postponed - Board Announces Revised Dates; Check All Updates

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Call Letter Released - Check Download Deadline and Exam Details

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Verified Candidates List Out - Link and Choice Entry Steps

CBSE 2025

CBSE Cracks Down on Non-Compliance in Schools with Surprise Checks Across States and . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality