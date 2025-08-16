NEET MDS 2025 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced, No Change in Ranks: NBEMS Issues Notice

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has announced a significant revision in the qualifying criteria for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. As per the latest notification, the minimum qualifying percentiles for all categories have been reduced by 19.863 percentile points.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has announced a significant revision in the qualifying criteria for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. As per the latest notification, the minimum qualifying percentiles for all categories have been reduced by 19.863 percentile points, following directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and in line with the Dental Council of India’s MDS Regulations.

With this revision, candidates from the General category, including Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), now require only 30.137 percentile to qualify, compared to the earlier 50 percentile. For General-Persons with Benchmark Disability (General-PwBD) candidates, the cut-off has been brought down to 25.137 percentile from the previous 45. Similarly, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), including PwBD candidates, will now qualify with a 20.137 percentile, down from the earlier 40 percentile.

The NEET MDS 2025 results were originally declared on May 15, 2025, and NBEMS has clarified that this percentile revision will not affect the published ranks. Candidature, however, remains provisional until candidates meet all eligibility requirements mentioned in the NEET MDS 2025 Information Bulletin, including Face ID or biometric verification wherever applicable.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is currently overseeing the NEET MDS 2025 counselling process. While NBEMS has not provided clarity on the impact of the revised cut-off on ongoing counselling or seat allotments, canidates have been advised to regularly monitor the MCC’s official portal at mcc.nic.in for any updates. For queries, candidates can reach NBEMS at 011-45593000 or use the Communication Web Portal.

Read the official notice here.