SSC Stenographer 2024 Exam Final Marks Released - Check CBE and Skill Test Scores

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final marks of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check their scorecards on the official website — ssc.gov.in. The final result for SSC Stenographer 2024 was declared on July 11, 2025, while the examination was conducted on March 5, 2025.

In the results, a total of 9,345 candidates were declared qualified for the Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’, and 26,610 candidates were shortlisted for the same test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. Out of these, 6,728 candidates appeared in the skill test for Grade ‘C’ and 18,646 candidates appeared for Grade ‘D’.

According to the official notice, the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates are available on the Commission’s website from August 14 to September 13, 2025. Candidates can log in using their Registered ID and Password to view and download their marks. The scorecard can also be printed for future reference.

To check marks, candidates need to visit the official SSC website, log in with their credentials, and view their displayed scores. This release of final marks enables candidates to review their performance in detail after the conclusion of the recruitment process.