DNB June 2025 Final Theory Result Out - NBEMS Announces Practical Exam Schedule

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination results for June 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination results for June 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

Those who did not qualify can request digital copies of their answer scripts by paying a fee of ₹100 per question paper plus 18% GST. Requests must be submitted within seven calendar days from the result declaration date — June 21, 2025.

NBEMS has also allowed candidates to apply for re-evaluation of unassessed answers if an answer was incorrectly marked as “Not Attempted” by the examiner. Such requests must be submitted within 10 calendar days of the result announcement along with a fee of ₹500 per paper, payable online through the NBEMS portal. Requests beyond the deadline will not be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNB Final Theory exam was conducted across India on a hybrid platform from June 25 to June 28, 2025. Successful candidates are now eligible for the final practical examination, which will be held from August 26, 2025. Admit cards will be available for download via the Online Exit Examination Portal (OEEP) once exam centres are notified.

The DNB certification is awarded to candidates who successfully clear both the theory and practical examinations.