Educational reforms

Education Boost: Himachal Pradesh CM Proposes Specialised Colleges Across the State

Posted on 16 Aug 2025
12:09 PM

File Image

Summary
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed officials to explore the possibility of introducing specialised colleges of science, arts, and sports in the state.

Presiding over a meeting of the education department here, he said that the state government is committed to providing quality education to students, including those residing in rural areas.

He urged the department to set a target that hundred per cent of the children enrolling for primary education shall complete their higher education, a statement issued here said.

He also emphasised on the rationalisation of colleges and the subjects they offer, and directed the department to conduct a study in this regard so that from the next session necessary changes could be done accordingly.

The department shall also identify the new subjects which have better scope of employment in the near future, he said.

Sukhu also directed to complete the grading of colleges so that necessary staff positions could be filled and other infrastructural requirements could be met.

He said the state government would soon fill up the vacant posts in the education department to ensure that the study was not affected.

The chief minister directed the department to include state specific contents in the school curriculum so that the students become well informed of their surroundings and the state.

He further instructed to ensure quality education along with the modern infrastructure in the educational institutions and asked to conduct mandatory mock tests and a zero period in the institutions for ensuring holistic development of the students.

Last updated on 16 Aug 2025
12:10 PM
