UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Steps and Exam Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Aug 2025
10:32 AM

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2025 will be conducted on August 22, and the admit card will remain available for download until August 31. Candidates must log in using their registration ID or roll number and date of birth to access the admit card.

It is mandatory for all examinees to carry a printed copy of their UPSC CSE Main 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Without these, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

How to Download UPSC CSE Main 2025 Admit Card

  • Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link for ‘UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025’.
  • Enter your registration ID or roll number and date of birth.
  • Click ‘Submit’ to view your admit card.
  • Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

The UPSC CSE is one of the most competitive examinations in the country, serving as a gateway to prestigious services like the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and B posts.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 16 Aug 2025
10:33 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2025 UPSC Mains Admit Card
