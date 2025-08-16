Staff Selection Commission Issues Final Answer Key for SSC CPO 2025- Link to Check Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF (also called SSC CPO) answer key at the official website- ssc.gov.in The marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be shared on the commission's website soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the final answer keys for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF (also called SSC CPO) answer key at the official website- ssc.gov.in.

The commission has also released candidates' response sheets, along with the final answer key. The SSC CPO paper 2 result was announced on August 8 and now, the final answer key has been released. Candidates can download the final answer key and response sheets up to August 29. The SSC CPO paper 2 examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the final answer key link for the exam

3. Click on the link given at the bottom of the PDF

4. Enter your login details

5. Submit and check the final answer key

SSC CPO Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

The marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be shared on the commission's website soon.