Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues Final Answer Key for SSC CPO 2025- Link to Check Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Aug 2025
12:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF (also called SSC CPO) answer key at the official website- ssc.gov.in
The marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be shared on the commission's website soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the final answer keys for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF (also called SSC CPO) answer key at the official website- ssc.gov.in.

The commission has also released candidates' response sheets, along with the final answer key. The SSC CPO paper 2 result was announced on August 8 and now, the final answer key has been released. Candidates can download the final answer key and response sheets up to August 29. The SSC CPO paper 2 examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the final answer key link for the exam

3. Click on the link given at the bottom of the PDF

4. Enter your login details

5. Submit and check the final answer key

SSC CPO Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

The marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be shared on the commission's website soon.

Last updated on 16 Aug 2025
12:53 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC CPO 2025 Answer Key SSC job aspirants SSC 2025
Similar stories
SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer 2024 Exam Final Marks Released - Check CBE and Skill Test Scores

Educational reforms

Education Boost: Himachal Pradesh CM Proposes Specialised Colleges Across the State

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced, No Change in Ranks: NBEMS Issues Notice

DNB

DNB June 2025 Final Theory Result Out - NBEMS Announces Practical Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer 2024 Exam Final Marks Released - Check CBE and Skill Test Scores

Educational reforms

Education Boost: Himachal Pradesh CM Proposes Specialised Colleges Across the State

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced, No Change in Ranks: NBEMS Issues Notice

DNB

DNB June 2025 Final Theory Result Out - NBEMS Announces Practical Exam Schedule

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Steps and Exam Updates

TNTET

TN TET 2025 Exam Postponed - Board Announces Revised Dates; Check All Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality