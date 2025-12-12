SXU Kolkata Gears Up for 7th Convocation, Plans Medical College and New Tech Courses!

Summary St Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK) has announced a series of major academic and infrastructural developments as it prepares for its 7th Convocation Ceremony. Under the visionary leadership of Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj, the university is entering a transformative phase that positions it among the fastest-growing higher education institutions in eastern India.

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK) has announced a series of major academic and infrastructural developments as it prepares for its 7th Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for February 21, 2026, at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town. Under the visionary leadership of Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj, the university is entering a transformative phase that positions it among the fastest-growing higher education institutions in eastern India.

The upcoming convocation will be graced by Rev. Dr. Arturo Sosa, S.J., Superior General of the Jesuits, who has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest. His Excellency Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal and Visitor of the University, is also expected to preside over the ceremony alongside the Vice Chancellor.

Since its inception in 2017, SXUK has recorded remarkable progress, both academically and infrastructurally. The second academic building, now nearing completion, will introduce modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, a library, and a moot court. The university has already invested ₹550 crore in infrastructure, including a grand auditorium with a 2,000-seat capacity, complemented by two smaller auditoriums seating 600 and 300 people.

Future-ready facilities are also underway, with plans for a Management Development Programme (MDP) Block featuring 75 rooms, including VIP suites. To promote sports and holistic development, SXUK is considering constructing two swimming pools where students will receive professional training.

A major academic push is also on the horizon. The university will introduce B.Tech programmes from 2026, followed by M.Tech, alongside new offerings such as Integrated MBA, Integrated B.Ed., School of Design, School of Nursing, and a much-anticipated medical college. The Executive MBA programme has already seen strong interest from corporate professionals, and SXUK is exploring a blended mode Executive MBA and a specialised MBA in Hospital Management to meet the rising demand for skilled healthcare administrators.

In preparation for its NAAC accreditation under the new binary system in 2026, SXUK has completed its 6th Academic and Administrative Audit, incorporating expert recommendations to strengthen its readiness.

Embracing future-forward education, the university has introduced an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS) in collaboration with UK-based Shiksak, becoming the first university in eastern India to adopt this advanced digital learning platform. The AI-driven LMS streamlines assessment processes, content delivery, and academic management while supporting SXUK’s ambitious Vision 2030 target of achieving 10,000 student enrolments.

The university also plans to roll out new certificate and diploma courses, providing students and working professionals with opportunities to upgrade their skills in a rapidly evolving job market.

With bold initiatives and a strong focus on academic excellence, SXUK is charting a dynamic path toward becoming a major multidisciplinary university with global standards.