School holidays

How Many Holidays Will WB Schools Have in Academic Year 2026? WBBSE Releases List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially published the Model Holiday List 2026 for schools in the state.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially published the Model Holiday List 2026 for schools in the state. The notification, issued by the Deputy Secretary (Academic), outlines the full academic-year holiday schedule applicable to every recognised Government, Government-sponsored, Government-aided, and Private unaided schools functioning under WBBSE.

The Board has divided the list into three phases, each spanning four months. As per the circular, a total of 65 holidays have been allocated for the 2026 academic session.

  • Phase 1 (January to April 2026) - total 17 days
  • Phase 2 (May to August 2026) - total 15 days
  • Phase 3 (September to December 2026) - total 33 days
The list includes breaks for Summer Vacation, Puja Vacation, and other state and national festivals observed throughout the year. The model holiday structure aims to maintain uniformity across secondary schools and ensure smooth academic planning for institutions, teachers, and students.

WBBSE has stated that the complete, date-wise holiday schedule is now available online. School authorities, teachers, non-teaching staff, students, and parents can check the full list by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. The board has advised schools to adhere to the notified schedule while framing their academic calendar for 2026.

Read the full holiday list here.

School holidays WBBSE West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) WB schools
