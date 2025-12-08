Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025: IIT Kharagpur Gears Up for Grand Finale with 68000+ Student Teams

Posted on 08 Dec 2025
IIT Kharagpur announced that it will host the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 -Hardware Edition from December 8-12.
The event holds special significance as it coincides with the platinum jubilee of the institute.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on Sunday announced that it will host the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 -Hardware Edition from December 8-12.

The event holds special significance as it coincides with the platinum jubilee of the institute, a milestone marking its legacy of technological leadership, innovation, and nation-building, an institute spokesperson said.

Launched in 2017 and organised by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Smart India Hackathon has grown into the world's largest open innovation platform, empowering higher-education students to tackle real-world challenges posed by ministries, government departments, industries, and NGOs.

The initiative continues under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, with co-patrons including Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam, the spokesperson said, adding that the PM will inaugurate the event virtually.

SIH 2025 has set new benchmarks in participation with 72,165 idea submissions, 68,766 student teams, and 271 problem statements sourced from ministries, PSUs, corporates, and industry partners, he said.

At the institutional level, 2,587 higher education institutions, 1,42,715 teams, and 8,26,635 students took part in internal hackathons, making this edition one of the most inclusive national innovation engagements to date.

"As the institute celebrates its historic 75th year, the SIH 2025 Grand Finale stands as a testament to IIT Kharagpur’s enduring mission—where technology meets purpose, and innovation fuels national aspirations," he said.

IIT Kharagpur director Prof. Suman Chakraborty said, "Hosting the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2025 during IIT Kharagpur’s historic Platinum Jubilee is both an honour and a reaffirmation of our enduring commitment to nation-building. SIH embodies the spirit of young India—fearless in ideas, firm in purpose, and fired by innovation."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Smart India Hackathon IIT Kharagpur Platinum Jubilee Grand Finale SIH
