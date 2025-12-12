HPCET 2026

HPCET 2026 Exam Schedule Released for UG, PG Admissions - Timings & Registration Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
File Image

Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has released the official schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2026, the state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. The exam will facilitate entry into various courses offered across HPTU’s affiliated colleges, institutes, university schools, and off-campus centres.

According to the notification, the HPCET 2026 for direct entry to BTech and BPharma programmes will be held on May 10. The exam will take place in a single morning shift from 9 AM to 12.15 PM. On the same day, the university will conduct the pen-and-paper mode entrance test for MCA, MBA, and MBA in Tourism & Hotel Management (MBA T&HM) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

HPCET 2026 will follow an offline, pen-and-paper format. The question paper will comprise 150 questions carrying a total of 600 marks, and candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks to be considered for admission. The university will prepare a merit list based on the scores obtained in HPCET 2026, which will determine seat allocation across participating institutions.

The university has not yet announced the dates for the commencement of the HPCET 2026 registration process. Once the application window opens, eligible candidates will be able to register through the official website, himtu.ac.in. In addition to the HPCET merit list, HPTU will also release a separate merit list for JEE Main applicants, offering them an alternative pathway for admission.

Qualified candidates will be invited for counselling rounds, during which seat allotment will be carried out based on their performance, category, preferences, and availability of seats. The university has advised candidates to stay updated with official notifications for further details on registration, syllabus, and exam guidelines.

HPCET 2026 HP CET HPTU Common entrance test exam schedule
