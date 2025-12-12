Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Admit Card 2025 Out - Exam Begins Tomorrow; Hall Ticket Link and Exam Schedule Here

Posted on 12 Dec 2025
09:22 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has officially released the admit card for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025.
Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can now access and download their EMRS admit cards through the official portal.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has officially released the admit card for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can now access and download their EMRS admit cards through the official portals — nests.tribal.gov.in and emrs.tribal.gov.in — using their registration number and password.

The EMRS written examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 14, and 21 across various shifts.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching vacancies across Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), covering posts such as Principal, PGT, TGT, Accountant, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant, and other categories. Candidates must strictly follow the exam schedule, reporting time, and shift details mentioned on their admit card.

EMRS ESSE: Post-wise Exam Schedule

The EMRS recruitment exam will be conducted post-wise on the following dates:

  • December 13, 2025: Principal and Accountant (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)
  • December 14, 2025: PGT (9 AM to 11.30 AM); TGT & Misc. Teachers (2.30 PM to 5 PM)
  • December 21, 2025: Hostel Warden and Female Staff Nurse (9 AM to 11 AM); Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

To access the admit card, candidates should visit the EMRS recruitment portal and click on the designated admit card download link. After entering the required login credentials, they can submit the details to view and download the admit card. A printed copy of the admit card must be carried to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

The EMRS ESSE 2025 admit card includes essential candidate information such as name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, and examination-day instructions. Candidates are required to carefully verify all details and adhere to the guidelines to ensure smooth entry into the examination hall.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

