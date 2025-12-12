ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 OUT for Executive, Professional Exams - Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Executive and Professional admit cards for the December 2025 examination session. Registered candidates can now access and download their hall tickets from the official portal, icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Executive and Professional admit cards for the December 2025 examination session. Registered candidates can now access and download their hall tickets from the official portal, icsi.edu. To check and download the admit card, applicants must log in using their 17-digit registration number. ICSI has emphasised that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official ICSI website, click on the December 2025 admit card link, log in using their 17-digit registration number, and download the displayed hall ticket.

On the exam day, ICSI mandates that candidates carry the CS Executive or Professional admit card, along with one valid photo ID proof. Accepted identification documents include a Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Card, Aadhaar Card, or Voter ID Card.

The CS Executive and Professional December 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 22 to December 29 in offline mode across designated centres. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all details printed on the admit card, including their name, exam centre, subject-wise schedule, and instructions. After verification, they should download and print a clear copy for future use.

ICSI has urged candidates to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them strictly.

