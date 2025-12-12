ICSI CS

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 OUT for Executive, Professional Exams - Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
12:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Executive and Professional admit cards for the December 2025 examination session.
Registered candidates can now access and download their hall tickets from the official portal, icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Executive and Professional admit cards for the December 2025 examination session. Registered candidates can now access and download their hall tickets from the official portal, icsi.edu. To check and download the admit card, applicants must log in using their 17-digit registration number. ICSI has emphasised that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official ICSI website, click on the December 2025 admit card link, log in using their 17-digit registration number, and download the displayed hall ticket.

On the exam day, ICSI mandates that candidates carry the CS Executive or Professional admit card, along with one valid photo ID proof. Accepted identification documents include a Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Card, Aadhaar Card, or Voter ID Card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CS Executive and Professional December 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 22 to December 29 in offline mode across designated centres. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all details printed on the admit card, including their name, exam centre, subject-wise schedule, and instructions. After verification, they should download and print a clear copy for future use.

ICSI has urged candidates to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them strictly.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
12:49 PM
ICSI CS Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
School holidays

How Many Holidays Will WB Schools Have in Academic Year 2026? WBBSE Releases List

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Ends Today - Fee and Result Details

HPCET 2026

HPCET 2026 Exam Schedule Released for UG, PG Admissions - Timings & Registration Upda. . .

WBBSE

WBBSE Begins Class 9 Registration Certificate Distribution, Issues Data Correction Gu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
School holidays

How Many Holidays Will WB Schools Have in Academic Year 2026? WBBSE Releases List

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up for 7th Convocation, Plans Medical College and New Tech Courses!

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Ends Today - Fee and Result Details

HPCET 2026

HPCET 2026 Exam Schedule Released for UG, PG Admissions - Timings & Registration Upda. . .

WBBSE

WBBSE Begins Class 9 Registration Certificate Distribution, Issues Data Correction Gu. . .

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Admit Card 2025 Out - Exam Begins Tomorrow; Hall Ticket Link and Exam Schedule H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality