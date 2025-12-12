CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Ends Today - Fee and Result Details

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the objection window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 answer key today, December 12. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the objection window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 answer key today, December 12, at 5 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, before the deadline ends.

Steps to Submit Objections

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Log in to the candidate’s portal with the registered mobile number and password.

Click on the objection submission button.

Select the question booklet set and objection type (i.e., about the answer key or question).

Select the question number to challenge.

Enter objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’.

Make the payment of the objection fee (₹500 per objection).

Once the challenge period ends, the consortium will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated, and the deposited fee will be refunded. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline, since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

“Objection(s) received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be entertained,” the consortium additionally informed.

The CLAT 2026 exam for UG and PG law aspirants was conducted nationwide on December 7, 2025, across multiple test centres. The official result date is expected to be announced soon.