BESC Gears Up for e-Utopia 1.0, Its First Inter-College Tech & Gaming Fest on Dec 12–13

The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC), known for its academic excellence and vibrant student-driven initiatives, is gearing up to host its first-ever Inter-College Tech & Gaming Fest — e-Utopia 1.0 on December 12 and 13. Organised by the Department of Computer Science, this highly anticipated two-day fest promises to bring together young innovators, coders, strategists, and gamers from leading colleges across Kolkata.

With more than 200 students expected to participate, e-Utopia 1.0 aims to create a new benchmark in the city’s tech and gaming landscape. The event is envisioned as an energetic platform that celebrates entrepreneurship, creativity, analytical thinking, and the rising competitive gaming culture among students.

The fest features an exciting array of competitions designed to challenge both the mind and skill. Participants can engage in competitive coding, business idea pitching, chess, debating, speedcubing, and a high-octane BGMI gaming tournament. This mix of technical and intellectual events ensures a vibrant, inclusive space for students with diverse interests.

The inaugural edition has received strong support from notable partners. DataChef and Kaara present the event, while H.R. Synergies and AK-SFX, along with other key collaborators, power the fest. Their involvement not only elevates the scale of e-Utopia 1.0 but also strengthens its connection with academia and industry, inspiring student-led innovation.

Organisers emphasise that e-Utopia 1.0 is not just a one-time festival - it represents the beginning of a lasting legacy. As the maiden edition, it aims to lay the foundation for an annual inter-college celebration that champions technology, innovation, creativity, and youth leadership.