IHM Taratala Kolkata Concludes Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony; Honours the 'Pink Force' of Society

The Institute of Hotel Management, Taratala, Kolkata, brought its Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony to a spirited close, blending festive tradition with community participation and cultural vibrancy. Following the theme “Honouring the Pink Force of Society,” the event highlighted the contributions of women towards their family, profession, and society.

A key highlight of the celebration was the grand cake mixing, where tons of dry fruits, spices and festive beverages were blended. This ritual was led by women representing various facets of society including lady hoteliers, doctors, educators, police officers, media professionals, school Principals, and faculty symbolising unity, empowerment, and the spirit of giving.

Adding a thoughtful layer to the theme and breaking tradition, the event featured a Lady Santa, introduced as a symbolic departure from traditional depictions of Santa Claus. The initiative underscored that generosity, care, and the spirit of giving are not bound by gender. The presence of Lady Santa, warmly received by the audience, highlighted the everyday roles women play as nurturers, leaders and supporters within families, workplaces, and society at large.

The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree was conducted by Smt. Nandini Chakravorty, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Hill Affairs Department with Additional Chief Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of West Bengal & Hon’ble Chairperson, Board of Governors. The illumination marked the official beginning of the Christmas season on campus

Young student singers delivered an uplifting carol session, filling the venue with festive energy. A Bengali Christmas carol, unfamiliar to many in the audience, added a refreshing cultural element and received heartfelt appreciation.

City school students were invited to enjoy the festival, they participated enthusiastically in a muffin and cookie decorating activity, crafting festive-themed creations. Their joyful involvement supported the event’s aim of strengthening ties between schools, IHM Taratala Kolkata and the hospitality industry.

The event also showcased a wide-spread display of bakery and confectionery products crafted by IHM’s budding chefs. The assortment featured matcha and strawberry pastries, roasted pumpkin-spiced mousse, assorted berry pies, and an array of other festive desserts.

The entire programme from logistics and décor to guest coordination and cultural programming was executed by the institute’s hospitality students under faculty guidance.

With music, lights, student talent and women leaders at the forefront, the Cake Mixing Ceremony reaffirmed its standing as one of West Bengal’s largest and most meaningful pre-Christmas celebrations, blending tradition with social acknowledgement and festive cheer.

Speaking on the success of the event, Principal Raja Sadhukhan said: “This celebration reflects the essence of hospitality, unity, creativity, and shared joy. I am immensely proud of our students and members of the institute for executing such a largescale event with professionalism and passion. Their efforts, combined with the participation of women achievers from across society, made this year’s ceremony truly memorable.”