WBBSE Begins Class 9 Registration Certificate Distribution, Issues Data Correction Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
09:53 AM

File Image

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has started distributing the WB Class 9 registration certificates for the 2025 academic session.
Schools have been instructed to collect the registration certificates from their designated camp offices between December 12 and 13, 2025.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has started distributing the WB Class 9 registration certificates for the 2025 academic session. Schools have been instructed to collect the registration certificates from their designated camp offices between December 12 and 13, 2025. The board has authorised heads of institutions and their representatives to receive the certificates for the upcoming Class 9 batch.

According to the official notification, all schools must conduct a thorough verification of the information printed on the registration certificates. This includes checking student names, photographs, and all essential personal details against official school records. WBBSE has stressed that the verification process is mandatory, as any mismatch could lead to complications in future academic documentation and examination procedures.

The board noted that in cases where a registration number appears in the summary list but the corresponding certificate is missing, schools must report the issue promptly. To resolve such discrepancies, institutions are required to submit the Individual Form (school copy) along with a black-and-white photograph of the student and the dispatch statement to the appropriate WBBSE regional office. This submission must be completed within seven working days of receiving the certificate packet.

For schools requiring corrections in student details, such as spelling errors, mismatched photographs, or other data inconsistencies, WBBSE will open a correction window from March 2 to 13, 2026. Requests must be submitted to the respective regional council office, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. Schools will need to provide a formal application, necessary supporting documents, and applicable fees to process corrections.

The board has advised schools to coordinate closely with regional offices to ensure smooth processing and error-free documentation for all Class 9 students.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
09:54 AM
WBBSE West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class IX
