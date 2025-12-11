Ling Liang High School Hosts Colourful 49th Annual Concert at Girish Mancha

Summary The event featured an impressive blend of music, dance, drama and festive performances that captivated the packed auditorium The school was honoured to welcome Reverend Ravindra Raj, Pastor of the Tollygunge Christian Fellowship, as the Chief Guest

The 49th Annual Concert of Ling Liang High School was held on 24 November 2025 at Girish Mancha, where students from Nursery to Class 12 showcased their talent in a vibrant four-hour cultural extravaganza. The event featured an impressive blend of music, dance, drama and festive performances that captivated the packed auditorium.

The school was honoured to welcome Reverend Ravindra Raj, Pastor of the Tollygunge Christian Fellowship, as the Chief Guest. The programme opened with a welcome song and prayer, setting a graceful tone for the evening. A lively Chinese dance soon drew applause from the audience, followed by a charming performance of The Pied Piper of Hamelin by students of Nursery to Class 2.

Maintaining the momentum, students of Classes 3 to 5 presented an energetic dance titled “Light that Unites All.” The atmosphere then shifted to the Pride Lands as Classes 6 and 7 brought the story of Simba from Disney’s The Lion King to life through an engaging stage performance. A Bengali dance drama celebrating the joys of life added cultural depth to the evening’s lineup.

A humorous change of pace came with a satirical Hindi skit, “Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja,” which left the audience in splits. The school band, Pratidhwani, mesmerized the crowd with its soulful instrumental renditions. The concert drew towards its festive conclusion with a serene presentation of the Nativity, portraying the birth of Christ.

Principal Mrs. C. Bhattacharjee presented the Annual Reports for 2024–25 and 2025–26, highlighting the school’s achievements and growth. The toppers of ICSE and ISC 2024 and 2025 were felicitated with medals and accolades for their outstanding performance.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Vice Principal Mrs. G. Thomas. The National Anthem, sung by the school choir and teachers, marked the close of a highly successful and much-appreciated celebration of creativity, culture and community spirit.