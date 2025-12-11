Ling Liang High School

Ling Liang High School Hosts Colourful 49th Annual Concert at Girish Mancha

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
15:23 PM

Ling Liang High School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event featured an impressive blend of music, dance, drama and festive performances that captivated the packed auditorium
The school was honoured to welcome Reverend Ravindra Raj, Pastor of the Tollygunge Christian Fellowship, as the Chief Guest

The 49th Annual Concert of Ling Liang High School was held on 24 November 2025 at Girish Mancha, where students from Nursery to Class 12 showcased their talent in a vibrant four-hour cultural extravaganza. The event featured an impressive blend of music, dance, drama and festive performances that captivated the packed auditorium.

The school was honoured to welcome Reverend Ravindra Raj, Pastor of the Tollygunge Christian Fellowship, as the Chief Guest. The programme opened with a welcome song and prayer, setting a graceful tone for the evening. A lively Chinese dance soon drew applause from the audience, followed by a charming performance of The Pied Piper of Hamelin by students of Nursery to Class 2.

Maintaining the momentum, students of Classes 3 to 5 presented an energetic dance titled “Light that Unites All.” The atmosphere then shifted to the Pride Lands as Classes 6 and 7 brought the story of Simba from Disney’s The Lion King to life through an engaging stage performance. A Bengali dance drama celebrating the joys of life added cultural depth to the evening’s lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

A humorous change of pace came with a satirical Hindi skit, “Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja,” which left the audience in splits. The school band, Pratidhwani, mesmerized the crowd with its soulful instrumental renditions. The concert drew towards its festive conclusion with a serene presentation of the Nativity, portraying the birth of Christ.

Principal Mrs. C. Bhattacharjee presented the Annual Reports for 2024–25 and 2025–26, highlighting the school’s achievements and growth. The toppers of ICSE and ISC 2024 and 2025 were felicitated with medals and accolades for their outstanding performance.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Vice Principal Mrs. G. Thomas. The National Anthem, sung by the school choir and teachers, marked the close of a highly successful and much-appreciated celebration of creativity, culture and community spirit.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
15:24 PM
Ling Liang High School annual day School Events
Similar stories
BESC

Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025: IIT Kharagpur Gears Up for Grand Finale with 68000+ Stude. . .

IHM Kolkata

IHM Taratala Kolkata Concludes Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony; Honours the 'Pink Force' . . .

Heritage College

In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
preliminary examination

National Institute of Design Releases NID DAT 2026 Prelims Admit Card; Check Details . . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins; Preference Submission Open Till Decem. . .

NEET counselling

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 5 Counselling Announced for BDS Admissions; Registration. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Shortly at sbi.co.in; 5,180 Junior Associate Posts to Be . . .

Exam Centre

CBSE Urges Affiliated Schools to Register as NIOS Exam Centres for April–May 2026 S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality