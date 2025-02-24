St Xavier’s University

St Xavier's University, Kolkata to organise intra-university literary fest, X-Lore '25

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
14:03 PM
The fest will be conducted on February 28 and March 1, 2025

The fest will be conducted on February 28 and March 1, 2025

Summary
X-Lore celebrates the power of storytelling—whether written, passed down through generations, unspoken, or whispered aloud
Through a diverse range of events, including graphic design competitions, slam poetry, theatre and innovative literary explorations, the festival has something for everyone

Xavier’s University Literary Society (XULS) is the hub of all things literature at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata. It was conceived of as a space for students to be introduced to a plethora of literary activities, ranging from book club discussions to interactions with literary personalities, providing students with opportunities to forge bonds and learn from stalwarts in the field.

Over the past 5 years, the society has actively promoted and platformed critical writing on literary and cultural texts across different media, and in literary competitions, thereby helping the student body to enhance their literary skills and be exposed to broader perspectives in the field of literature.

The society is dedicated to fostering literary exploration, critical thinking and the transformative power of storytelling. In this spirit, Xavier’s University Literary Society will host its inaugural Intra-University Literary Fest, X-Lore '25, which will take place on February 28 and March 1, 2025.

As the name suggests, X-Lore celebrates the power of storytelling—whether written, passed down through generations, unspoken, or whispered aloud. Whether you are a seasoned bookworm, a pop culture enthusiast, or just discovering the joy of reading, X-Lore offers a vibrant tribute to literature. Through a diverse range of events, including graphic design competitions, slam poetry, theatre and innovative literary explorations, the festival has something for everyone.

This year, X-Lore honours the enduring impact of stories with its theme, Timeless Tales—a celebration of narratives that transcend time, inspiring, guiding, and resonating with people across ages, cultures, and identities. The works of writers like Jane Austen and Sylvia Plath continue to strike a chord with contemporary youth, just as the writings of Indian literary giants like Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray remain deeply relevant in their explorations of caste, religion, and politics.

Since the dawn of humanity, from the Stone Age to the digital era, storytelling has been an essential part of our collective experience, preserving the milestones of human history. Literature has long served as a mirror to society, reflecting its complexities and transformations.

Through this festival, we aim to explore the enduring relevance and beauty of stories across different eras—narratives that continue to shape and inspire our world today.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
14:05 PM
St Xavier’s University
