St Xavier’s University Kolkata Collaborates with KPMG to Nurture Future Financial Leaders

22nd January 2026, marked the landmark collaboration between Xavier Business School, St Xavier’s University Kolkata and KPMG Global Services Pvt. Ltd., celebrating the next generation of financial leaders.

St Xavier’s University Kolkata today hosted a high-profile International Talk Series, featuring Ms. Rema Serafi, Vice Chair- Tax at KPMG US. The morning was further elevated by the presence of the distinguished KPMG delegation; Mr. Sameer Chadha (Partner & MD, KPMG Global Services), Mr. Darrin Holley (National Partner, KPMG US) and Mr. Gautam Shiva (Partner and Head, Tax & Legal, KGS & KDN).

The welcome addresses delivered by the university leadership set a tone of prestige and purpose for the session, bridging the gap between academic values and global professional success.

Rev. Fr. (Dr.) John Felix Raj, S.J., Vice Chancellor’s, St Xavier’s University Kolkata, delivered the welcome address which was the formal cornerstone of the event, designed to align the day's proceedings with the core mission of the university. His address embodied the Xaverian values of academic excellence, ethical leadership, and dedicated service to society. He was recognized for his role in guiding the institution with vision and purpose, providing the foundational "tone" for the interaction with KPMG leadership. Before his address, the Vice Chancellor personally felicitated Ms. Rema Serafi with an uttorio and a memento, symbols of tradition and gratitude. Prof. Dr. Sitangshu Khatua – Dean, Xavier Business School, played a pivotal role in acknowledging the industry-academic partnership and expressing formal gratitude.

The core highlight of the event was the award ceremony recognizing the academic excellence within the US Taxation Course, a specialized program offered jointly by Xavier Business School and KPMG Global Services Pvt. Ltd. 9 top ranking MBA students were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the program.

Ms. Serafi, walked the students through her journey of life, highlighting how the various difficulties and challenges she faced in life shaped her into the person she is today. She beautifully stressed upon the fact that Resilience and Courage have always been embodied in her spirit in all endeavours in work. She also highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence especially Generative AI as a very essential skill for both employees and employers alike. The conclusion of her speech was followed by a very interactive Q/A session where the MBA students put forth their questions as to how they could follow in her footsteps to mold themselves into the Next-Gen Industry Leaders. The session was concluded by the Vote of Thanks, delivered by Prof. Dr. Sitangshu Khatua, Dean, Xavier Business School.

Today's interaction was not just a formal talk session, but it was a celebration of leadership, learning and life journeys that begin in classrooms like these and go on to shape the Global Professional Landscape.