Bank exams

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant (Peon) Admit Card 2026 Released, CBT Exam From Feb 22

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
14:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who applied under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 can now download their hall tickets from the official website: www.bankofbaroda.in
Applicants are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the BOB Peon Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming online Preliminary examination. Candidates who applied under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 can now download their hall tickets from the official website: www.bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Peon CBT Exam 2026

  • Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Exam Dates: February 22 and 23, 2026
  • Posts: 500 Office Assistant (Peon) vacancies
  • Exam Centres: Various cities across India
ADVERTISEMENT

The CBT will be conducted on two consecutive days:

  • Sunday, February 22, 2026
  • Monday, February 23, 2026

BOB Peon Admit Card 2026 Details

  • Admit Card Release Date: February 15, 2026
  • Last Date to Download: February 23, 2026
  • Admit cards will not be sent via post or any offline mode.
  • Candidates must download the hall ticket online only.

Applicants are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Important Advisory

If candidates notice any discrepancies in their admit card details, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities through the official website.

Carrying the printed admit card to the examination centre is mandatory.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2026
14:04 PM
Bank exams Bank of Baroda Admit Card
Similar stories
MAH CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Reopens; Deadline Extended for BBA, BCA and Other Courses

NTA

NTA Publishes NIFTEE 2026 Recorded Responses, Answer Key; Objection Process Begins

NTA

NTA Issues CMAT Final Answer Key 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in; No Questions Dropped

ICSE

ICSE 2026 Begins: Over 2.5 Lakh Students Appear for Class 10 Board Exams

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Publishes NIFTEE 2026 Recorded Responses, Answer Key; Objection Process Begins

MAH CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Reopens; Deadline Extended for BBA, BCA and Other Courses

NTA

NTA Issues CMAT Final Answer Key 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in; No Questions Dropped

ICSE

ICSE 2026 Begins: Over 2.5 Lakh Students Appear for Class 10 Board Exams

CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin for Class X and XII: No Entry After 10 AM, Key Advisory i. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Will Candidates be Allowed to Enter Centres Witho. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality