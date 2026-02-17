Bank of Baroda Office Assistant (Peon) Admit Card 2026 Released, CBT Exam From Feb 22

Summary Candidates who applied under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 can now download their hall tickets from the official website: www.bankofbaroda.in Applicants are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the BOB Peon Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming online Preliminary examination. Candidates who applied under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 can now download their hall tickets from the official website: www.bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Peon CBT Exam 2026

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Dates: February 22 and 23, 2026

Posts: 500 Office Assistant (Peon) vacancies

Exam Centres: Various cities across India

The CBT will be conducted on two consecutive days:

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Monday, February 23, 2026

BOB Peon Admit Card 2026 Details

Admit Card Release Date: February 15, 2026

Last Date to Download: February 23, 2026

Admit cards will not be sent via post or any offline mode.

Candidates must download the hall ticket online only.

Applicants are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Important Advisory

If candidates notice any discrepancies in their admit card details, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities through the official website.

Carrying the printed admit card to the examination centre is mandatory.