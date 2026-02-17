Bank exams
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant (Peon) Admit Card 2026 Released, CBT Exam From Feb 22
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
14:02 PM
The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the BOB Peon Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming online Preliminary examination. Candidates who applied under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 can now download their hall tickets from the official website: www.bankofbaroda.in.
Bank of Baroda Peon CBT Exam 2026
The CBT will be conducted on two consecutive days:
BOB Peon Admit Card 2026 Details
Applicants are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.
Important Advisory
If candidates notice any discrepancies in their admit card details, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities through the official website.
Carrying the printed admit card to the examination centre is mandatory.