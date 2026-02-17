NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Out; 751 Candidates Selected

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
14:41 PM

File Image

Summary
A total of 751 candidates have qualified for Round 3 under the state quota seats
Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website: dme.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education Assam has announced the Round 3 allotment result for Assam NEET PG Counselling 2025 for admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) programmes.

A total of 751 candidates have qualified for Round 3 under the state quota seats. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website: dme.assam.gov.in.

As per the published merit details:

  • 95 candidates shortlisted under Scheduled Tribes (Plains)
  • 39 candidates under Scheduled Tribes (Hills)
  • 86 candidates under State Health Quota (SHQ)
  • 3 candidates under PWD category

The most preferred programme in this round was MS in General Surgery at Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their respective colleges between:

  • February 18 and February 19

Candidates who have been allotted a new seat must report to the newly assigned college with acknowledgement receipts or proof of submission of original certificates at the previously allotted institute.

Important Rule for Admitted Candidates

As per the Assam PG Medical Admission Rules 2021, all admitted candidates — including those under the State Health Services Quota — must sign a registered agreement on ₹100 stamp paper within two weeks of admission.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting instructions to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2026
14:48 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2026
