WB NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Released; Check Updated Reporting Schedule by WBMCC

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially released the WB NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result. Candidates who participated in the said round of state counselling can now check their allotment status online through the official website.

Steps to Check the Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling.

Click on the ‘Seat Allotment Result Round 3’ link under the download section.

The result will be displayed in the form of a PDF.

Check and download the same for future reference.

According to the revised schedule published on February 10, shortlisted candidates must report in person to their allotted colleges or institutes, along with all original documents and photocopies required for verification. The reporting process is currently underway and will conclude on February 19. Candidates who receive an upgraded seat from previous rounds must submit the necessary documents along with the server-generated relieving letter issued by their earlier allotted institute before joining the newly assigned college.

Following the completion of the third round, the registration for the online stray vacancy phase will commence on February 20 and will remain open for a single day.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting and verification guidelines to ensure successful admission under the WB NEET PG 2025 counselling process.