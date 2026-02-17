Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Out; 999 Candidates Included

Summary Candidates can download the updated merit list from the official website: hry.online-counselling.co.in Candidates allotted seats in the revised Round 3 merit list must complete the verification process and report to their respective colleges within the given timeline to secure admission

The Department of Medical Education and Research Haryana (DMET) has released the revised Round 3 merit list and allotment result for Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates can download the updated merit list from the official website: hry.online-counselling.co.in.

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Revised Merit List: Key Highlights

Total candidates included: 999 (previously 386; 613 new names added)

All India Merit List (AIML) ineligible candidates: 93

Management quota: 170 candidates

NRI quota: 86 candidates

Upgraded candidates: 90

Candidates allotted seats in the revised Round 3 merit list must complete the verification process and report to their respective colleges within the given timeline to secure admission.

Reporting and Document Verification

Document Verification: February 18–19, 2026

Reporting to colleges: By February 19, 2026

