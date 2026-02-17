NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Out; 999 Candidates Included

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
15:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download the updated merit list from the official website: hry.online-counselling.co.in
Candidates allotted seats in the revised Round 3 merit list must complete the verification process and report to their respective colleges within the given timeline to secure admission

The Department of Medical Education and Research Haryana (DMET) has released the revised Round 3 merit list and allotment result for Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates can download the updated merit list from the official website: hry.online-counselling.co.in.

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Revised Merit List: Key Highlights

  • Total candidates included: 999 (previously 386; 613 new names added)
  • All India Merit List (AIML) ineligible candidates: 93
  • Management quota: 170 candidates
  • NRI quota: 86 candidates
  • Upgraded candidates: 90
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates allotted seats in the revised Round 3 merit list must complete the verification process and report to their respective colleges within the given timeline to secure admission.

Reporting and Document Verification

  • Document Verification: February 18–19, 2026
  • Reporting to colleges: By February 19, 2026

Candidates allotted seats in the revised Round 3 merit list must complete the verification process and report to their respective colleges within the given timeline to secure admission.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2026
15:21 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG 2026 NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
GSEB

Gujarat Board to Issue GSEB Hall Ticket For SSC, HSC Exam 2026; Know Important Instru. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Released; Check Updated Reporting Schedule by . . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Out; 751 Candidates Selected

BSEH

HBSE Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bseh.org.in; Class 10, 12 Exams from Feb. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Released; Check Updated Reporting Schedule by . . .

GSEB

Gujarat Board to Issue GSEB Hall Ticket For SSC, HSC Exam 2026; Know Important Instru. . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Out; 751 Candidates Selected

BSEH

HBSE Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bseh.org.in; Class 10, 12 Exams from Feb. . .

Bank exams

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant (Peon) Admit Card 2026 Released, CBT Exam From Feb 22

NTA

NTA Publishes NIFTEE 2026 Recorded Responses, Answer Key; Objection Process Begins

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality