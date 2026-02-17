NEET counselling
Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Out; 999 Candidates Included
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
15:20 PM
The Department of Medical Education and Research Haryana (DMET) has released the revised Round 3 merit list and allotment result for Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates can download the updated merit list from the official website: hry.online-counselling.co.in.
Haryana NEET PG 2025 Revised Merit List: Key Highlights
Candidates allotted seats in the revised Round 3 merit list must complete the verification process and report to their respective colleges within the given timeline to secure admission.
Reporting and Document Verification
