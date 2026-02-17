BSEH

HBSE Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bseh.org.in; Class 10, 12 Exams from Feb 25

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
14:13 PM

File Image

Summary
The hall tickets for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) examinations will be available on the official website — bseh.org.in
Class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics and conclude with IT, Retail, and related subjects

The Board of School Education Haryana will release the HBSE Admit Card 2026 on February 17, 2026. The hall tickets for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) examinations will be available on the official website — bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026

  • Class 10 Exams: February 26 to March 20, 2026
  • Class 12 Exams: February 25 to April 1, 2026
  • Exam Timing: Single shift — 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Exam Schedule Highlights:

  • Class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics and conclude with IT, Retail, and related subjects.
  • Class 12 exams will start with English and end with Retail, Automotive, and other subjects.

HBSE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official website: bseh.org.in
  2. Click on the “HBSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 10, 12” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Click on Submit.
  5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2026
14:14 PM
BSEH HBSE Exam 2026 Admit Card
