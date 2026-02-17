BSEH
HBSE Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Today at bseh.org.in; Class 10, 12 Exams from Feb 25
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
14:13 PM
The Board of School Education Haryana will release the HBSE Admit Card 2026 on February 17, 2026. The hall tickets for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) examinations will be available on the official website — bseh.org.in.
HBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026
Exam Schedule Highlights:
HBSE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:
Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.