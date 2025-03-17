St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata To Host Spectrum 2025 on 24 March

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
15:33 PM

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

Summary
The Postgraduate and Research Department of Physics at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, proudly presents Spectrum 2025 — an enlightening journey through the echoes of the past, present, and future, all centered around this year's theme: Ripples in Time
The seminars will witness captivating and inquisitive talks by renowned physicists Dr. Guruprasad Kar from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata and Dr. Sobhan Kumar Sounda from Presidency University, Kolkata

Schrödinger looked at his watch and gazed at his cat — was it alive, dead, or perhaps caught somewhere in the ripples of time? From the age of the Methuselah star to the ticking of your watch, every action leaves its mark on the timeline of the universe. The Postgraduate and Research Department of Physics at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, under the vision and guidance of Fr. Principal, Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio S.J., proudly presents Spectrum 2025 — an enlightening journey through the echoes of the past, present, and future, all centered around this year's theme: Ripples in Time. This annual flagship event of the department is being headed by Dr. Shibaji Banerjee, Head of the Department and is led by Abhinab Chandra, student convener.

Spectrum invites inquisitive minds to radiate themselves in the kaleidoscope of events: Scholar’s Spotlight (Paper Presentation), Countdown Conundrum (Quiz), Checking the Clock (Chess), Into the Added Time (E-Sports(PES)), Seconds to Cipher (Treasure-Hunt), Eternal Ink-Iings (Doodle and Sketch), Rubik’s Relics (Rubik’s Cube), Classic Chronicles (Creative Writing), Freezing the Frame (Photography) and Timeless Tapestries (Poster Making). The captivating talks by esteemed professors that shed light on the working of nature through Physics shouldn't be a miss. The seminars will witness captivating and inquisitive talks by renowned physicists Dr. Guruprasad Kar from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata and Dr. Sobhan Kumar Sounda from Presidency University, Kolkata. Also lined up are mesmerizing cultural performances showcasing the varied talents of the students of this department.

Whether you’re a science enthusiast or someone simply curious enough, Spectrum 2025 welcomes one and all to embark on this illuminating journey. Join us on Monday, 24th March, 2025 at Fr. Depelchin Auditorium and let curiosity guide you through the echoes of time!

Last updated on 17 Mar 2025
15:35 PM
