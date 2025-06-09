JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA First Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in - Link & Modification Options

Posted on 09 Jun 2025
14:40 PM

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the first mock seat allotment list for 2025 today, June 9.
Eligible candidates will now be able to check their potential seat allocation through the official website.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the first mock seat allotment list for 2025 today, June 9. Eligible candidates will now be able to check their potential seat allocation through the official website (josaa.nic.in) by logging in with their JEE Main 2025 application number and password.

This mock seat allotment is a crucial phase in the counselling process, as it provides candidates a preview of their likely seat allotment based on the preferences they submitted by June 8, 2025. It allows aspirants the opportunity to either modify their preferences or proceed with their selected options before the final allotments begin. They will be able to enter new options, and reorder or delete already entered ones until June 12, 2025.

The allocation authority will release the second mock seat allotment on June 11, based on the choices filled by candidates as of June 11.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today - Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Vacancy Details
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025 Declared on jeeadv.ac.in - Where to Apply for BArch Admissions?
Steps to Check JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025

  • Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘View Mock Seat Allotment-1’ result link.
  • Enter your JEE Main roll number and password.
  • Submit to view the provisional allotment letter.
  • Download and save it for reference.

Seven new institutes have joined JoSAA 2025 counselling, taking the total participating colleges to 128. The new entrants include NIELIT centres in Gorakhpur, Rajasthan, Patna, and Ropar, Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University Amethi, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Jammu and Kashmir, and GS Institute of Technology and Science, Indore.

Candidates are advised to check their provisional allotments and use this window to make adjustments before the final seat allocations.

Find the direct mock seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2025
14:42 PM
JoSAA Counseling 2025 Joint Seat Allocation Authority JoSAA JEE 2025
