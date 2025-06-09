COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Registration for BTech Begins at comedk.org- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
17:36 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates eligible can apply for COMEDK counselling 2025 on the official website, comedk.org
According to the schedule, the last date to register is June 18 till 2 pm

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) commenced the registration for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) counselling 2025 for admissions to BTech programmes. Candidates eligible can apply for COMEDK counselling 2025 on the official website, comedk.org.

According to the schedule, the last date to register is June 18 till 2 pm. The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling process will likely consist of three rounds, with seat allotment based on candidates’ choices and seat availability. Candidates will participate in subsequent rounds based on their previous choices. Also an additional round of counselling will be conducted exclusively for candidates who qualified in the supplementary exam held by the PUC board, Class 12, during the current year, for leftover seats.

COMEDK Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Go to the official website, comedk.org
  2. Login to student portal and look for counselling registration link
  3. Register and pay the counselling fee
  4. Click on document upload tab
  5. Upload the mandatory documents and submit
  6. Save and take a screenshot of the confirmation page

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

COMEDK COMEDK UGET COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling
