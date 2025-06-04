Kalyani University Hosts Climate Change Conference, Sparks Call for Sustainable Action

Summary In a timely and impactful initiative, Kalyani University organised a two-day Climate Change Conference on May 29 and 30, 2025, addressing the growing climate vulnerabilities in West Bengal and Eastern India. Jointly hosted by DESKU EIACP, alongside the Departments of Zoology and Economics, the conference brought together policymakers, scientists, educators, and students to confront the escalating regional challenges.

In a timely and impactful initiative, Kalyani University organised a two-day Climate Change Conference on May 29 and 30, 2025, addressing the growing climate vulnerabilities in West Bengal and Eastern India. Jointly hosted by DESKU EIACP, alongside the Departments of Zoology and Economics, the conference brought together policymakers, scientists, educators, and students to confront the escalating regional challenges posed by frequent storm surges, rising temperatures, and erratic rainfall.

In collaboration with the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Botanical Survey of India (BSI), and TERI, the conference was graced by notable dignitaries including Ms Nameeta Prasad (Joint Secretary, MoEF&CC, Govt of India), Mr Abhishek Acharya (Director, MoEF&CC), Mr P Kamalakanth (Adl. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Kolkata), Professor (Dr) Kallol Paul (Vice Chancellor, University of Kalyani), and Dr Kalyan Rudra (Chairman, West Bengal Pollution Control Board).

The event opened with a vibrant awareness rally, urging the public to embrace sustainable lifestyles. With over 1,200 participants, including students, researchers, government officials, and NGOs, the conference provided a dynamic platform for dialogue and innovation.

Technical sessions tackled urgent topics — from regional climate change impacts and mitigation strategies to biodiversity conservation and policy reforms. Engaging oral and poster presentations, along with a science model competition for school students, showcased fresh ideas and bolstered youth participation in climate action.

The conference concluded by reaffirming the critical need for education, research, community resilience, and collaborative policy-making in combating climate change in Eastern India, leaving a lasting mark on the region’s environmental discourse.