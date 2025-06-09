army recruitment drive

Indian Army Recruitment 2025 Under Technical Entry Scheme Closes Soon- Apply Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
16:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates can visit the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in and apply for the same before June 12, 2025
Eligible candidates must have passed their Class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and sat for JEE (Main) 2025

The Indian Army invited applications from unmarried male candidates under the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54) for the award of Permanent Commission. Interested candidates can visit the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in and apply for the same before June 12, 2025.

Eligible candidates must have passed their Class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and sat for JEE (Main) 2025. The age limit of the candidates must be between 16.5 and 19.5 years old, with dates of birth not earlier than January 2, 2006 and not later than January 1, 2009, both dates inclusive. Applicants should not have been debarred from any UPSC examination, nor arrested, convicted by a criminal court, or proceeded against in any pending court case.

Candidates who studied PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) in their Senior Secondary and appeared for the JEE Main exam are also eligible to apply. A total of 90 seats will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in
  2. Click on 'officers entry apply/login', flashing on homepage
  3. Register yourself by providing basic information
  4. On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  5. Fill out the application form
  6. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
  7. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 09 Jun 2025
16:16 PM
army recruitment drive Indian Army Recruitment
Similar stories
All-India Management Association

All India Management Association Issues AIMA UGAT Admit Card 2025- Know Details Insid. . .

NEET SS

MCC Extends NEET SS Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking Dates- Check Revised Schedule . . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA First Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in - Link & Modification O. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India Notifies Recruitment for 4500 Vacancies- Know Eligibility Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET SS

MCC Extends NEET SS Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking Dates- Check Revised Schedule . . .

All-India Management Association

All India Management Association Issues AIMA UGAT Admit Card 2025- Know Details Insid. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA First Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in - Link & Modification O. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India Notifies Recruitment for 4500 Vacancies- Know Eligibility Detai. . .

AP NMMS 2025

AP NMMS Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today - Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Vacancy Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality