Indian Army Recruitment 2025 Under Technical Entry Scheme Closes Soon- Apply Link Here

The Indian Army invited applications from unmarried male candidates under the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54) for the award of Permanent Commission. Interested candidates can visit the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in and apply for the same before June 12, 2025.

Eligible candidates must have passed their Class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and sat for JEE (Main) 2025. The age limit of the candidates must be between 16.5 and 19.5 years old, with dates of birth not earlier than January 2, 2006 and not later than January 1, 2009, both dates inclusive. Applicants should not have been debarred from any UPSC examination, nor arrested, convicted by a criminal court, or proceeded against in any pending court case.

Candidates who studied PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) in their Senior Secondary and appeared for the JEE Main exam are also eligible to apply. A total of 90 seats will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Indian Army TES Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on 'officers entry apply/login', flashing on homepage Register yourself by providing basic information On successful registration, proceed with the application form Fill out the application form Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

