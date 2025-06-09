All India Management Association Issues AIMA UGAT Admit Card 2025- Know Details Inside

Summary Candidates interested can download the AIMA UGAT 2025 admit card by visiting the official website- aima.in As per the schedule, AIMA UGAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on June 14 in offline mode as a pen-and-paper test

The All-India Management Association (AIMA) issued the admit card for the AIMA Undergraduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) 2025 today, June 9. Candidates interested can download the AIMA UGAT 2025 admit card by visiting the official website- aima.in.

As per the schedule, AIMA UGAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on June 14 in offline mode as a pen-and-paper test. The medium of the exam will be English, and it carries a total of 130 questions. The AIMA UGAT 2025 admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, exam venue, reporting time, photograph, signature, and exam day instructions.

AIMA UGAT 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at aima.in On the homepage, look for the UGAT admit card download link Enter the required login details AIMA UGAT 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of it for future reference

AIMA UGAT 2025 is conducted for candidates seeking admission to integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and other undergraduate programmes.