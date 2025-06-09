All-India Management Association

All India Management Association Issues AIMA UGAT Admit Card 2025- Know Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
15:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates interested can download the AIMA UGAT 2025 admit card by visiting the official website- aima.in
As per the schedule, AIMA UGAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on June 14 in offline mode as a pen-and-paper test

The All-India Management Association (AIMA) issued the admit card for the AIMA Undergraduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) 2025 today, June 9. Candidates interested can download the AIMA UGAT 2025 admit card by visiting the official website- aima.in.

As per the schedule, AIMA UGAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on June 14 in offline mode as a pen-and-paper test. The medium of the exam will be English, and it carries a total of 130 questions. The AIMA UGAT 2025 admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, exam venue, reporting time, photograph, signature, and exam day instructions.

AIMA UGAT 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at aima.in
  2. On the homepage, look for the UGAT admit card download link
  3. Enter the required login details
  4. AIMA UGAT 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of it for future reference

AIMA UGAT 2025 is conducted for candidates seeking admission to integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and other undergraduate programmes.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2025
15:45 PM
All-India Management Association Admit Card AIMA AIMA UGAT 2025
Similar stories
NEET SS

MCC Extends NEET SS Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking Dates- Check Revised Schedule . . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA First Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in - Link & Modification O. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India Notifies Recruitment for 4500 Vacancies- Know Eligibility Detai. . .

AP NMMS 2025

AP NMMS Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET SS

MCC Extends NEET SS Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking Dates- Check Revised Schedule . . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA First Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in - Link & Modification O. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India Notifies Recruitment for 4500 Vacancies- Know Eligibility Detai. . .

AP NMMS 2025

AP NMMS Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today - Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Vacancy Details

Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality