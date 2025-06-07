Sister Nivedita University

Through the Lens for Nature: SNU’s ‘Bridging Classrooms & Forests’ Celebrates Wildlife

Posted on 07 Jun 2025
11:26 AM

Sister Nivedita University

Summary
In a unique and immersive tribute to World Environment Day, Aperture Alchemist, the photography club of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in collaboration with Nikon India, Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), and the Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation, hosted a four-day special initiative titled "Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Wildlife Conservation through Photography."

The even brought together acclaimed photographers, environmentalists, conservation experts, and students, all united by a common cause — using the camera as a catalyst for wildlife conservation.

Held from June 2 to 5, the programme brought together acclaimed photographers, environmentalists, conservation experts, and students, all united by a common cause — using the camera as a catalyst for wildlife conservation. Focusing on the fragile ecosystem of the Sundarbans, the event combined expert mentorship, thought-provoking panel discussions, and an eye-opening field trip.

The opening day featured a mentorship session with Nikon Creator and wildlife photographer Mr Kallol Mukherjee, and renowned lensman Mr Debarpan Dutta, who shared invaluable insights on ethical wildlife photography. "We need to be the forest's silent narrators, never its disruptors," said Mr. Dutta, inspiring participants to approach nature photography with empathy and patience.

A stimulating panel discussion on June 3 saw experts like Mr Rajarshi Banerji, conservationist and award-winning photographer, Mr Tapas Das, IFS (Retd.), and environmental journalist Mr Jayanta Basu unpacking the role of photography, policy, and media in environmental advocacy. Chaired by Professor (Dr) Raj Sekhar Aich of SNU, the dialogue explored the intersection of human behaviour, ecology, and storytelling.

Twenty-six students, mentored by Mr Dutta and Nikon India representatives, embarked on a transformative field trip to the Sundarbans, where they honed their craft while respecting forest ethics.

On June 4 and 5, twenty-six students, mentored by Mr Dutta and Nikon India representatives, embarked on a transformative field trip to the Sundarbans, where they honed their craft while respecting forest ethics. A heartfelt interaction at a local tribal school reminded everyone that "conservation begins with awareness and hope."

This meaningful initiative not only sharpened students’ wildlife photography skills but also deepened their commitment to safeguarding India’s natural heritage, one frame at a time.

Last updated on 07 Jun 2025
11:28 AM
Sister Nivedita University World Environment Day Photography Nikon
